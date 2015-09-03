(Adds detail, Economy Ministry comment)
MOSCOW, Sept 3 The board of Russian airline
Aeroflot has approved the acquisition of a 75 percent
stake in debt-laden rival Transaero, the state-owned
company said on Thursday.
The transaction, which underlines the Kremlin's push to
support ailing industries, throws a lifeline to privately owned
Transaero, which had net debt of 106 billion roubles ($1.63
billion) at the end of last year.
Aeroflot said it would buy Transaero for a symbolic 1 rouble
and Russia's Economy Ministry said the deal would be completed
this month.
No details were disclosed on who would own the remaining 25
percent of Transaero, though Olga and Alexander Pleshakov each
own stakes of more than 18 percent. Olga Pleshakov stepped down
as the company's CEO on Wednesday.
Transaero is Russia's second-biggest airline and increased
passenger numbers by 2.7 percent in the first seven months of
this year, but like other Russian carriers it has been hit by
the country's economic slowdown.
The deal was initially agreed at a meeting between Russia's
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov and Aerflot's
management on Tuesday.
"The deal should have a positive economic impact for
Aeroflot and increase its market value in the medium term," the
Economy Ministry said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)