BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW Oct 1 Russian state airline Aeroflot said on Thursday it had rejected an offer to acquire struggling competitor Transaero after its rival's shareholders failed to present proposals for a sale of a 75-percent stake on time.
Last month, Aeroflot said it would acquire a 75-percent stake in debt-laden Transaero. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.