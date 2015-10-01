MOSCOW Oct 1 Russian state airline Aeroflot said on Thursday it had rejected an offer to acquire struggling competitor Transaero after its rival's shareholders failed to present proposals for a sale of a 75-percent stake on time.

Last month, Aeroflot said it would acquire a 75-percent stake in debt-laden Transaero. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)