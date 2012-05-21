MOSCOW May 21 Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, decided to postpone a possible Eurobond issue after a series of investor meetings earlier this month due to weak markets, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

The state-owned lender, Russia's fourth biggest by assets, picked Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital to arrange meetings with investors from May 9 to gauge demand for a possible Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters in May.

Rosselkhozbank had hoped to benefit from positive risk sentiment towards emerging markets, supported by the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injections earlier this year.

Russian borrowers have raised over $18 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, before a global sell-off fuelled by worries of Greece's possible euro zone exit and related contagion to the European economy spiked borrowing costs.

"The bank had held investor meetings but did not even open the book ... Markets are not very favourable, will wait till conditions improve," the source said on Monday.

Reuters could not reach Rosselkhozbank's press-office for an immediate comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)