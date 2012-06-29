MOSCOW, June 29 Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, added $350 million to an outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported.

IFR said on Thursday that the state-controlled lender was aiming to add $250 million to a $500 million Eurobond, issued last month with a yield at mid-swaps plus 425 basis points.

The deal is another sign that Russian borrowers have been able to return to the international debt markets since mid-June, hoping to gain from more positive investor sentiment after Greek voters awarded a majority to parties supporting the country's economic bailout. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)