MOSCOW, July 16 Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, plans to issue a three-year Eurobond denominated in Swiss francs, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Monday.

IFR added that the yield guidance is set at 3-3.125 percent for an upcoming deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)