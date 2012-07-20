MOSCOW, July 20 Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, plans to top up its outstanding Eurobond maturing in 2017, two banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

In February, state-controlled Rosselkhozbank raised 10 billion roubles ($312.70 million) via a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the lower end of initial guidance of 8.625 percent.

Earlier on Friday, Russia's top lender Sberbank raised $750 million in a top-up Eurobond issue, maturing in 2022, with a yield of 5 percent, enjoying investors' interest in emerging markets debt. ($1 = 31.9792 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)