SOCHI, Sept 14 Russia could introduce a
recycling or 'utilization' tax on imported farming machines,
after president Vladimir Putin said on Friday he supported the
idea.
Such a tax could give an incentive for owners of old farming
machines to update and buy new models, if it works in the same
way as a car scrappage scheme which paid car owners cash for
turning in their old vehicles.
Putin said the state could well introduce a so-called
recycling or utilization tax on imported machines.
"This is a right decision, we could well introduce a
utilization tax on imports of machines," he said, in answer to a
question when visiting a plant of farming equipment maker
Rostelmash.