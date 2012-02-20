* State carrier Aeroflot says bill is being reviewed
* Talks between nations opposing the bill to start in Moscow
* Russia, Aeroflot say UN best placed to resolve crisis
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, Feb 20 Russia may prohibit its
airlines from carbon emission trading in protest against a
European Union law it says is unfair, state carrier Aeroflot
said on Monday.
A group of nations will gather in Moscow this week to debate
possible retaliation to the law, which raises the risk of a
trade war by forcing all airlines to pay for their carbon
emissions.
"The Russian government is now reviewing a bill prohibiting
Russian airlines to participate in emission trading: it means
considering a retaliatory approach," Aeroflot told Reuters on
the eve of the talks.
"We are facing a new initiative by the EU that may trigger
real 'trade wars' and cause damage to the world airline industry
at one of its most critical stages," the airline added.
The new law obliges global airlines to pay for emissions
when using EU airports as of Jan. 1 this year, a measure it says
will reduce carbon output and help protect the environment.
But the non-EU opposition, which includes India, China and
the United States and is known as the 'coalition of the
unwilling', says the industry developments of cleaner fuel and
more fuel-efficient aircraft are enough to lower emissions.
China has already barred its airlines from taking part in
the scheme unless they receive explicit government approval to
do so.
TRADE WARS
Aeroflot said the law could cost it 800 million euros ($1.05
billion) by 2025. It warned that the opposition could change its
approach from "oral protestations" to "various forms of trade
wars with the EU".
These could include both restrictions of European airlines
in Russian airspace and the adoption of unilateral emission
trading schemes of its own, the airline added.
EU and Russian sources have indicated that no one wants the
dispute to go that far, and the Russian transport ministry has
said that a decision should be made by the United Nation's
International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
Aeroflot, around 53 percent owned by the Russian government,
said it agreed that ideally ICAO was best placed to resolve the
potential crisis.
"Aviation authorities of non-EU countries through joint
efforts need to prepare an ICAO resolution with regard to the
development of a global framework for greenhouse gases emissions
reduction," it said.