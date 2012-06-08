* Russia turns down requests from Lufthansa Cargo and
Finnair
* Reason for refusal not immediately clear
* Russia has protested over EU inclusion of flights in ETS
* EU and Russia in talks over ETS-diplomatic source
BRUSSELS, June 8 Russia has turned down requests
from Lufthansa Cargo and Finnair for
additional overflights, the airlines said on Friday, though the
reason for the refusal was not immediately clear.
Airlines routinely have to negotiate overflights and market
access through a maze of bilateral agreements that govern
aviation. The use of Siberian airspace by European airlines has
been a source of trade friction in the past.
Russia is scheduled to phase out charges for overflights,
but has threatened to restrict the use of its air corridors that
connect Europe with North Asia as part of protests over EU plans
to include all flights in and out of Europe in its Emissions
Trading Scheme (ETS).
The EU decision to include aviation in the ETS has stirred
international outrage and threats of a trade war, with Russia
among the staunchest opponents.
"The Commission and Russian side are in the process of talks
over the ETS," a Russian diplomatic source said.
A Commission spokesman said the denial of overflights was
not directly related to the ETS row.
Finnair said in a statement this week it had adjusted its
longhaul capacity plans, citing several reasons including a
shortage of overflight rights, as well as maintenance on large
aircraft.
But it also said that even with the adjustments, it would
fly a record number of flights to Asia.
A Lufthansa spokesman also said some requests for
incremental traffic had been turned down.
Since the EU at the start of this year began implementing
its law to make all flights in and out of Europe buy carbon
allowances under the ETS, there has been a series of threats.
The European Commission said only 10 airlines - all from
China and India - had so far had failed to submit emissions
data. Some 1,200 have complied.
In addition, India briefly held up some traffic requests
from charter airlines as a symbolic protest, industry sources
said.
The Commission has said it will only modify its law if the
U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) can come
up with a global scheme to tackle the rise in emissions from the
airline sector. ICAO meets this month to assess progress.
U.S. airlines have so far reluctantly complied with the EU
scheme, but lawmakers in the United States have proposed
blocking legislation, which could be used to prohibit airlines
from complying with the EU law.
The U.S. Congress heard testimony on the blocking
legislation this week.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Victoria Bryan, Tim Hepher and
Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)