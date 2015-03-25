BRIEF-Qualcomm introduces new mobile platforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
MOSCOW, March 25 A Boeing 737 plane carrying 78 passengers plus crew has requested an emergency landing at the main airport in Russia's second city of St. Petersburg, a Russian aviation source said on Wednesday.
The source said one engine on the plane had failed. No more details were immediately available. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
* Cytokinetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock