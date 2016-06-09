(Refiles to fix typo in Irkut vice president's surname)
MOSCOW, June 8 Russia on Wednesday presented a
new medium-range passenger plane which state media said was
superior to its Western-made counterparts in many respects and
would be snapped up by both Russian and foreign carriers.
In a glitzy ceremony at a factory in Siberia attended by
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Irkut Corporation
rolled out its new MC-21 passenger plane which is still
undergoing testing but is due to enter serial production next
year. The plane is sometimes also known as MS-21.
Medvedev hailed the new twin-engine short and medium-range
aircraft as "cool," saying it was important that Russia remained
in what he called the top league of aircraft makers despite the
high costs involved.
Squeezed by Western sanctions over its role in the Ukraine
crisis, the Russian government is trying to rejuvenate domestic
industrial production to make the country less dependant on
foreign firms.
"I only want to say that I am absolutely certain that the
airliner will be the pride of Russian civil aviation, and that
our citizens and foreign people will take pleasure in flights on
MC-21," said Medvedev.
The plane will be built in two variants, the MC-21-300 which
will have 160-211 seats, and the MC-21-200 which will have
130-165 seats. Deliveries are expected to start in 2018 and
state media said numerous contracts with domestic and foreign
carriers had already been agreed.
State-controlled United Aircraft Corporation, of
which Irkut is a subsidiary, said the new plane would be able to
service routes of up to 6,400 kilometres (3976.78 miles) and
that its operational costs would be up to 15 percent cheaper
than current generation aircraft.
Vladimir Valkov, vice president of Irkut Corporation, said:
"It is not made of metal, it is made of composite materials.
That allows us to give it a special shape. It is much lighter
and stronger so it is a great step in the development of our
aviation industry."
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)