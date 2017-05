MOSCOW No survivors have been spotted in the Black Sea at the crash site of a Russian military TU-154 plane, Major-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Sunday.

The plane, which he said had been carrying 93 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, dancers and orchestra members, crashed into the sea on its way to Syria on Sunday morning.

