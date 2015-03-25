MOSCOW, March 25 Russian airline UTair said on Wednesday one of its Boeing 737 airplanes had requested an emergency landing at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Earlier a Russian aviation source said one engine on the plane had failed and that it was due to make the landing at 12:25 p.m. (0925 GMT). (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Thomas Grove)