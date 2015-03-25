BRIEF-Qualcomm introduces new mobile platforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
MOSCOW, March 25 Russian airline UTair said on Wednesday one of its Boeing 737 airplanes had requested an emergency landing at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport, a spokeswoman for the company said.
Earlier a Russian aviation source said one engine on the plane had failed and that it was due to make the landing at 12:25 p.m. (0925 GMT). (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Thomas Grove)
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
* Cytokinetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock