UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
MOSCOW Feb 19 A Russian court granted an investigators' request on Friday to put Dmitry Kamenshchik, the owner of Russia's largest airport, under house arrest for two months, a Reuters reporter said.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday he hoped newly-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will use his second term in office to end Tehran's ballistic missile programme and end what he called its network of terrorism.