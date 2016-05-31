* New airport planned to tap rising passenger numbers
By Gleb Stolyarov and Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW, May 31 Moscow's new international
airport is set to open next month with only a handful of
airlines and faces a struggle to win passengers from rivals
after Russia's economic crisis.
The Zhukovsky airport terminal was inaugurated by Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday, part of a 10 billion rouble
($152 million) project to redevelop a cargo airfield and Cold
War flight test centre 40 kilometres south-east of Moscow.
The airport, a joint venture between state-run investor
Rostec and Lithuania's Avia Solutions Group, will host
routes from Moscow to cities in the former Soviet Union.
It was conceived at a time when the Russian capital's
biggest three airports were regularly operating at maximum
capacity and was meant to tap rising airline traffic, then
growing 10 percent year-on-year.
But a steep economic downturn fuelled by lower oil prices
and Western sanctions over Ukraine has hit the aviation market
hard, pushing consumers to tighten their belts.
The empty terminal, spanning 17,600 square metres with 18
registration desks, two cafes and a medium-sized duty free shop,
has an operating capacity of 2 million passengers a year.
The airport's total capacity is set to rise to 12 million
passengers by 2020, Rostec said, but so far it has only reached
operating agreements with four airlines
Just two of those, Air Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan's SCAT
Airlines, carry passengers and will operate around 20 flights a
week, Rostec said.
Assuming 150 passengers on each plane, that means
Zhukovsky's traffic could total just 156,000 passengers a year,
well below its 2 million capacity.
Passenger numbers in Russia fell 4 percent last year and are
seen falling 5 percent in 2016.
"Today the existing airports are sufficiently freed up to be
able to provide the required slots," said Alexander Burtin,
commercial director of Russia's Tez Tour tourism agency.
"A couple of years ago there was more demand when the first
stone was laid. (But) now the situation has been complicated by
economic conditions."
TRAFFIC JAMS
More than 20 airlines quit the Russian market in 2015 and
traffic at Moscow's Domodedovo airport, previously the capital's
largest air hub, fell by 3 million passengers to 30.5 million.
Zhukovsky will have to compete with Domodedovo as well as
Moscow's Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports, whose 2015 passenger
numbers totalled 31.3 million and 15.8 million respectively.
While its rivals are served by dedicated rail services from
central Moscow, the new terminal is only accessible by roads
frequently choked with traffic jams. That has cost it
potentially lucrative new customers such as low cost airline
Pobeda, operated by state flag carrier Aeroflot.
"As a secondary airport, (Zhukovsky) could be interesting
for Pobeda," said an Aeroflot spokesman. "But in order to
consider this possibility, the airport's access infrastructure
needs to be secured."
($1 = 65.8625 roubles)
(Editing by Andrew Osborn and Alexander Smith)