MOSCOW, March 18 Turkey's Renaissance
Construction has won a tender to build a terminal and tunnel at
Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Mikhail Vasilenko, Sheremetyevo's
chief executive, said on Friday.
The choice of a Turkish firm is unusual because Moscow
imposed sanctions on Ankara after Turkey downed a Russian
warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border in November.
Vasilenko did not disclose the price or any other details,
but Sheremetyevo said in January that the construction of a
passenger terminal and a tunnel by 2018 would cost $630 million.
Building a cargo terminal, for which a separate tender is
expected, would cost an additional $70 million, it said.
Turkish companies were banished from Russia's construction,
tourism and hotel business from Jan. 1.
However, Renaissance Construction and Limak, the other
Turkish firm which tendered, had submitted their bids from their
Russian-registered subsidiaries, state-controlled Sheremetyevo
said previously.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Alexander Smith)