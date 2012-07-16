BRIEF-Geneva Finance declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share
* Declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 16 Russian mid-sized lender Ak Bars raised $600 million via a ten-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at an 8 percent yield, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
Ak Bars, with its headquarters and key operations in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, is ranked among the top-20 domestic lenders by assets.
Together with Ak Bars' deal, Russian borrowers have raised over $25 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than for last year as a whole.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
* Recurring premium new business was up 8 pct while single premium new business was down 14 pct for 9 months ended March 31