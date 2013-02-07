MOSCOW Feb 7 A Russian monument to a bottle of
vodka has been toppled over fears that it could be seen as an
illegal advert for the country's favourite tipple.
The three-metre metal sculpture had become a local landmark
in the Urals town of Glazov, 1,000 km (600 miles) east of
Moscow. But residents woke up one morning last week to discover
it had disappeared, leaving only an empty plinth.
The bottle's fall reflects a new, sober spirit of the age in
Russia under President Vladimir Putin, a judo blackbelt who
rides, flies and dives for the TV cameras but is rarely seen
raising a glass - unless to toast a billion-dollar oil deal.
Putin signed a ban on all alcohol advertising in July last
year, while other laws have banned sales of alcohol from street
kiosks or after 11 p.m. at night.
Initial reports suggested that local authorities were behind
the disappearance of the memorial, erected 13 years ago to mark
the centenary of the local Glazovskiy spirits factory.
But factory bosses later told local media they had decided
to remove the monument from public view over fears that it could
fall foul of the strict new advertising laws.
"The bottle monument...might be considered as an advert for
our products. For this reason, a decision was taken to remove
it," Dmitry Pozdeev, the head of the factory's legal department,
told local media. The sculpture was moved into the factory.
Russian media suggested anti-drinking campaigners might have
more work left to do in the region. They pointed out another
sculpture to meat dumplings - a popular Russian drinking snack -
is still standing in the regional city of Izhevsk.
(Reporting by Sonia Elks; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Oliver
Holmes)