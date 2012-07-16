BRIEF-Geneva Finance declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share
* Declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 16 Russia's largest privately owned lender Alfa Bank mandated two banks to help arrange an issue of Eurocommercial paper (ECP), IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Monday.
IFR said the Russian lender had mandated Goldman Sachs and UBS for the possible dollar-denominated deal with a 12-month tenor. The issue may follow this week and is a subject to market conditions.
Russian borrowers have already raised over $25 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than in the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Holmes)
* Declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recurring premium new business was up 8 pct while single premium new business was down 14 pct for 9 months ended March 31