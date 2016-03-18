MOSCOW Russia will deliver 40 Mi-28NE attack helicopters to Algeria in line with a bilateral contract, Interfax news agency said on Friday, quoting a source in Russia's arms exporting bodies.

The Mi-28 helicopter, dubbed "Night Hunter" by the Russian military, is said by arms experts to be among the best in the world in its class. It is capable of carrying out missions day and night and in most adverse weather conditions.

The Mi-28NE modification is equipped with a dual-control system, which allows to fly the helicopter both from the pilot's cockpit and from the cockpit of the operator pilot who acts as an instructor.

The source quoted by Interfax gave no details about the helicopter contract with Algeria.

