MOSCOW, April 21 Russian diamond mining company Alrosa's first-quarter sales rose 34 percent year-on-year to 12.1 million carats, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds in carats said in a statement on Thursday.

But Alrosa's revenue from rough diamond sales climbed a more moderate 18 percent from a year earlier to $1.3 billion after prices for gem-quality diamonds fell 9 percent to $146 per carat. Its output fell 2 percent to 8.2 million carats.

Alrosa and De Beers, a unit of Anglo American and the world's leading diamond miner in terms of value, produce more than a half of the world's rough diamonds.

Alrosa has suffered in recent years due to weaker global demand. It posted a loss in 2014 and in 2015 sales dropped 24 percent in carat terms, though a slide in the rouble helped it report a profit.

In 2015, Alrosa raised its inventories by 8 million carats to 22 million carats to ease pressure on the market and said then that there would be no further increase in 2016.

To keep inventories unchanged, Alrosa is likely to prioritise volumes of sales over prices this year, VTB Capital said in a recent report.

The company plans to produce up to 39 million carats of diamonds in 2016, compared with 38 million carats produced and 30 million carats sold in 2015. Its 2016 sales are expected at more than $3.5 billion.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Clarke)