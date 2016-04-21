(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW, April 21 Russian diamond mining company
Alrosa's first-quarter sales rose 34 percent
year-on-year to 12.1 million carats, the world's largest
producer of rough diamonds in carats said in a statement on
Thursday.
But Alrosa's revenue from rough diamond sales climbed a more
moderate 18 percent from a year earlier to $1.3 billion after
prices for gem-quality diamonds fell 9 percent to $146 per
carat. Its output fell 2 percent to 8.2 million carats.
Alrosa and De Beers, a unit of Anglo American and
the world's leading diamond miner in terms of value, produce
more than a half of the world's rough diamonds.
Alrosa has suffered in recent years due to weaker global
demand. It posted a loss in 2014 and in 2015 sales dropped 24
percent in carat terms, though a slide in the rouble helped it
report a profit.
In 2015, Alrosa raised its inventories by 8 million carats
to 22 million carats to ease pressure on the market and said
then that there would be no further increase in 2016.
To keep inventories unchanged, Alrosa is likely to
prioritise volumes of sales over prices this year, VTB Capital
said in a recent report.
The company plans to produce up to 39 million carats of
diamonds in 2016, compared with 38 million carats produced and
30 million carats sold in 2015. Its 2016 sales are expected at
more than $3.5 billion.
($1 = 65.3475 roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Clarke)