MOSCOW May 19 Chinese investors are interested
in taking part in the government sell-off of a 10.9 percent
stake in Russian diamond miner Alrosa, the TASS news
agency quoted Alrosa chief executive Andrey Zharkov as saying on
Thursday.
Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds in
carats, competes with De Beers, a unit of Anglo American
and the world's leading diamond miner in terms of value.
Together they produce more than a half of the world's rough
diamonds.
"We see potential interest from Chinese investors in the
company, in the possibility of acquiring shares in the company,"
Zharkov told reporters in Hong Kong.
Russia plan to sell part of the government's stakes in
Alrosa, as well as in the country's second-largest lender VTB
Bank and mid-sized oil producer Bashneft
later this year to keep the budget deficit within a 3 percent of
GDP target amid weak oil prices.
According to Zharkov, Alrosa held a presentation for Chinese
investors during a recent visit by Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Yuri Trutnev to Asia.
Trutnev is in charge of Russia's far eastern regions, which
share a border with China and in which Alrosa's main production
assets are based.
Shares in Alrosa were up 0.3 percent in Moscow on Thursday,
outperforming Moscow's broader MICEX index, which was
down 0.8 percent.
Its market capitalisation has risen 41 percent to 585
billion roubles ($8.8 billion) so far this year on the back of
an improvement in the diamond market.
China is the world's largest manufacturer of diamond
jewellery and Asia is the second largest global market for
diamond jewellery retail sales after the United States.
($1 = 66.2416 roubles)
