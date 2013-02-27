* Novorossiisk port stake to go on block
* Sale of stake in diamond firm Alrosa to raise $1 bln
* Question mark over Russian Railways
* Qatar wealth fund eyes VTB stake
By Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is pushing ahead with
plans to sell stakes in diamond miner Alrosa and port operator
Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port as part of a
privatisation drive, the State Property Agency said on
Wednesday.
In 2010 Russia announced plans to raise $50 billion in five
years from reducing its stakes in big companies such as oil
major Rosneft and banks Sberbank and VTB
.
It plans to sell a stake in diamond miner Alrosa via a share
sale and is looking at either a stock placement or sale to a
strategic investor for Novorossiisk, said Olga Dergunova, head
of the agency, which is part of the Economy Ministry.
"We will propose both options to the government - a stock
exchange placement as well as a sale to a strategic partner,"
she told journalists at a briefing, referring to Novorossiisk.
The agency plans to sell 20 percent of Novorossiisk by the
end of this year but not in the spring, she said.
Dergunova's comments followed a deal this week between state
oil pipeline operator Transneft and trading house
Summa, which have joint control over the Black Sea port operator
and had fallen out over strategy.
Russia and the region of Yakutia, a shareholder in Alrosa,
aim to raise at least $1 billion by selling a 14 percent stake
in the diamond miner, she said.
"One billion dollars is the minimum," Dergunova said.
The Russian government holds 50.9 percent of the company,
which competes with De Beers to rank as the world's biggest
diamond miner. Yakutia, also known as the Sakha Republic, holds
32 percent, and municipalities within the region own another 8
percent.
As part of the privatisation plan, the government previously
said it planned to sell a stake in shipping group Sovcomflot as
well as a 5 percent share of state rail monopoly Russian
Railways in 2013.
Privatisation of Russian Railways this year is not possible,
Dergunova was cited by the Prime news agency as saying, but the
agency also quoted Economy Minister Andrei Belousov as saying a
deal could be done.
Analysts say that Russian Railways, a sprawling conglomerate
that employs over a million people, would be difficult to float
and that it would make more sense to press ahead with selling
its operating units.
Russia is also planning to sell down a 75.5 percent stake in
bank VTB.
President Vladimir Putin has insisted that public share
offerings of Russian state firms be done on the Moscow Exchange,
narrowing the options for share offerings and ruling out the
deeper markets of London, New York or Hong Kong.
VTB is exploring the sale of a $3 billion strategic stake to
the sovereign wealth fund of Gulf state Qatar, sources told
Reuters on Tuesday. Sources also said there are wide differences
on price at this stage.
