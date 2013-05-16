* Russian, regional govt to sell 14 pct stake

* Deal will value company at up to $15 bln

* Sale to take place on Moscow bourse

* Planned for October or November

* Company not seeking strategic investor

By Darya Korsunskaya

SOCHI, Russia, May 16 Russian diamond miner Alrosa plans a share sale that could value the business at up to $15 billion and raise hundreds of millions of roubles for its local and national government owners.

The issue, which the Russian government has been promising since the mid-2000s, would be carried out on the Moscow bourse in Moscow in October or November, Chief Executive Fyodor Andreev said on Thursday after a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Alrosa's mines produce a quarter of the world's diamond output and the company competes with De Beers (a unit of Anglo American ) to rank as the world's biggest diamond miner.

Putin has insisted that public share offerings of Russian state firms be done on the Moscow Exchange, narrowing the options for flotations and ruling out the deeper markets of London, New York or Hong Kong.

"The share placement is planned for late October or early November," Andreev told reporters at Putin's residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. "The sale of a 14 percent stake on the Moscow stock exchange is a base-case scenario."

The company wants to attract a wide range of investors and avoid the entry of a large strategic shareholder, Andreev said. Final approval of the deal is expected by June 25.

Alrosa's valuation is seen in a range of $9 billion to $15 billion, Andreev added. That implies the offering could raise proceeds of between $1.3 billion and $2.1 billion.

Russia and the region of Yakutia, a shareholder in Alrosa, had previously aimed to raise at least $1 billion by selling 14 percent of shares in Alrosa in 2013.

The Russian government owns 50.9 percent of the company, Yakutia, also known as the Sakha Republic, holds 32 percent, and municipalities within the region own another 8 percent. The company has a small existing free-float of shares, based on stock sold by some employees to outside investors.

Alrosa expects to make a net profit of around $1 billion in 2013, broadly unchanged from the previous year, while revenue is seen at $4.5 billion, its CEO said. Alrosa produced 34.4 million carats last year with sales of $4.8 billion.

Diamonds of De Beers are usually larger and pricier, which allows it to mine less and to earn more than the Russian company. De Beers produced a total of 27.9 million carats in 2012 with sales of $6.1 billion.

Alrosa also plans to raise $1.15 billion through the sale of its Russian gas assets by the end of this year with the goal of improving its financial position, said Andreev.

The company had a ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.9 at the end of last year.