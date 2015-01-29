(Adds output forecast, revenue, context)
MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian diamond mining company
Alrosa plans to increase sales by one percent in 2015,
taking advantage of rising production and using offtake from its
stock, it said on Thursday.
Alrosa, the world's top producer by output in carats, plans
to sell 40 million carats in 2015, including 38 million carats
from its output and 2 million carats from stock.
"The company expects moderate growth of the diamond market
in 2015," it said in a statement, pointing to expected economic
growth in major diamond consuming countries.
Alrosa competes with Anglo American-owned De Beers
for the status of the world's largest diamond miner but usually
generates less revenue than its South-African rival.
In 2014, the Russian company reported revenue from diamond
sales of $5.05 billion, while its production fell to 36.2
million carats from 36.9 million in 2013.
De Beers has yet to publish production results for 2014.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Diana Asonova; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper)