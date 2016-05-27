Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
(Adds comments, background)
MOSCOW May 27 Russian diamond miner Alrosa will hold investor meetings in the United States and the United Kingdom in June ahead of a stake sale, a Sberbank executive said on Friday.
The Russian government aims to make more than 60 billion roubles ($909 million) from selling a 10.9 percent stake in Alrosa, with the sale taking place on the Moscow Exchange this year.
The US and UK meetings were "to invite a wide range of those who are interested in (privatisation)", Sberbank First Deputy Chairman Maxim Poletayev told reporters.
State-controlled lenders Sberbank and VTB are among the organizers of the investors' meetings.
Russia plans a major privatisation push this year in a move to stop the budget deficit expanding beyond the target level of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
($1 = 66.0304 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
* TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUROS PER SHARE ON MAY 29 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rw08gr