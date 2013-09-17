MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russian diamond miner Alrosa plans a share sale in Moscow this October, firming up the schedule of the autumn offering, three banking sources and two sources familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

Alrosa, the world's top producer by output in carats, competes with Anglo American's De Beers, the world's No.1 diamond producer by revenue.

The federal and regional governments plan to sell 14 percent of the company's shares in Moscow in the privatisation deal, which has been in the works since the mid-2000s.

The company sees its valuation between $9 billion and $15 billion, CEO Fyodor Andreev said in May.

Alrosa declined to comment on Tuesday.

Its second-quarter net profit more than doubled to 8.4 billion roubles ($257 million) after currency losses had halved. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Olga Popova, Zlata Garasyuta and Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)