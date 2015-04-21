UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker CF Industries' profit beats estimates
May 3 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit on Wednesday, as higher production offset lower fertilizer prices.
MOSCOW, April 21 Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Tuesday its first-quarter output rose 6 percent year-on-year to 8.4 million carats and revenue from rough diamond sales was set to reach at least $1.1 billion.
Alrosa, the world's top producer by output in carats, also reported that its first-quarter rough diamond prices fell by 3 percent.
However, market conditions are expected to improve thanks to key markets in the United States, China and India, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
May 3 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit on Wednesday, as higher production offset lower fertilizer prices.
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource stocks, while negative sentiment around troubled Home Capital Group Inc spilled over into the broader financial sector.