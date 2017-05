MOSCOW, July 8 The organisers of the share placement of Russian diamond producer Alrosa have recommended that bids be submitted not below 65 roubles per share, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

"Bids below 65 roubles (per share) may not make it on the deal," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)