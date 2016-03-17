BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's government is proposing to sell a 10.9 percent stake in diamond producer Alrosa via the stock exchange, Vitaly Sergeichuk, a department head at the Federal Agency for State Property Management, told reporters on Thursday.
Sergeichuk also said the government was proposing to sell a 10.9 percent stake in VTB, Russia's No.2 bank by assets, via the stock exchange.
(Reporting by OLesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.