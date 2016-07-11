MOSCOW, July 11 Russia hopes that its next privatisation deals to sell stakes in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft and shipping firm Sovcomflot could take place before the year-end, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Monday.

Shuvalov's comments came after Russia closed a deal to sell a 10.9 percent stake in its diamond miner Alrosa, the first one in a major state privatisation drive aimed at filling the budget hit by low oil prices and Western economic sanctions imposed on Moscow. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)