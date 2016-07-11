MOSCOW, July 11 Russia hopes that its next
privatisation deals to sell stakes in mid-sized oil producer
Bashneft and shipping firm Sovcomflot could take place
before the year-end, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
told reporters on Monday.
Shuvalov's comments came after Russia closed a deal to sell
a 10.9 percent stake in its diamond miner Alrosa, the first one
in a major state privatisation drive aimed at filling the budget
hit by low oil prices and Western economic sanctions imposed on
Moscow.
