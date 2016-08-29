* Alrosa says Q2 net profit 40.5 bln roubles
* Q2 EBITDA down 13 pct q/q to 51.8 bln roubles
* Says Russia to cancel rough diamonds export duty
(Adds details, analyst comment, context)
MOSCOW, Aug 29 Russia's Alrosa, the
world's largest producer of rough diamonds, said its
second-quarter sales fell 21 percent from the previous three
months to 9.6 million carats after a recovery in demand seen
early this year faded.
The company, which with Anglo American's unit De
Beers produces about half the world's rough diamonds, reported a
second quarter net profit of 40.5 billion roubles ($625
million). That was 61 percent higher than a year ago, helped by
the rouble's weakness against the dollar, but was down 19
percent from a record high profit in the first quarter.
Russia's government sold a 10.9 percent stake in Alrosa in
July, raising $813 million and increasing the company's free
float to 34 percent. It was the biggest Russian privatisation
for almost four years.
Alrosa's second-quarter revenue tumbled 18 percent from the
previous three months to 84.3 billion roubles.
"Alrosa maintains a conservative outlook on the diamond
market and executes permanent costs control," CEO Andrey Zharkov
said in the results statement.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 13 percent to 51.8 billion
roubles.
"After the sharp recovery observed at the beginning of the
year, the seasonal slowdown was broadly expected by the market,"
Renaissance Capital said in a recent note on Alrosa. Renaissance
said it expected gem-quality diamond sales volumes to decline by
13 percent in the third quarter compared with the second
quarter.
Alrosa said its first-half finiancial results were stronger
than in the same period a year ago thanks to an increase in
diamond sales by 21 percent in carat terms and because of the
weaker rouble.
It also said Russia would scrap a 6.5-percent rough diamonds
export duty from Sept. 1 in line with World Trade Organization
(WTO) rules.
($1 = 64.7994 roubles)
