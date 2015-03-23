CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
MOSCOW, March 23 Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Monday it had a net loss of 16.8 billion roubles ($283.28 million) in 2014 due to the revaluation of the dollar-denominated part of its debt portfolio caused by a weaker rouble.
The miner, the world's top producer by output in carats, said its revenue rose 23 percent to 207.2 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew by 36 percent to 93.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 59.3050 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board.