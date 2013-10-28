MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's diamond miner Alrosa said on Monday it would price its 16-percent share sale via initial public offering at 35 roubles per share to raise a total of 41.3 billion roubles ($1.30 billion).

The price was at the lower end of a previously announced range of 35-38 roubles per share.

The book for the sale of the stake on the Moscow Exchange was closed on Oct. 25, after a two-week marketing process.