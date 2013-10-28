BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's diamond miner Alrosa said on Monday it would price its 16-percent share sale via initial public offering at 35 roubles per share to raise a total of 41.3 billion roubles ($1.30 billion).
The price was at the lower end of a previously announced range of 35-38 roubles per share.
The book for the sale of the stake on the Moscow Exchange was closed on Oct. 25, after a two-week marketing process.
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.