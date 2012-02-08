* Russian expedition says broke through to lake on Feb. 5
* Scientists suspect lake hides unknown life forms
* Say harsh environment holds clues to life on other planets
* Drilling into lake raises contamination fears
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russia said on Wednesday it
had pierced through Antarctica's frozen crust to a vast,
subglacial lake that has lain untouched for at least 14 million
years hiding what scientists believe may be unknown organisms
and clues to life on other planets.
Sealed deep under the ice sheet, Lake Vostok is one of the
world's last unexplored frontiers. Scientists suspect its depths
may reveal new life forms and a glimpse of the planet before the
ice age.
If life is found in the lake's icy darkness, it may provide
the best answer yet to whether life can exist in the extreme
conditions on Mars or Jupiter's moon Europa.
"The 57th Russian Antarctic expedition has penetrated the
waters of the subglacial Lake Vostok," Valery Lukin, head of the
Russian Antarctic expedition, said in a statement.
After 20 years of stop-go drilling, the Russian team raced
to chew through the final metres of ice and breached Lake Vostok
in time to take the last flight out on Feb. 6 before the onset
of Antarctica's harsh winter. It was here that the coldest
temperature found on Earth, minus 89.2 Celsius (minus 128.6
Fahrenheit), was recorded.
Lukin said the breakthrough came on Feb. 5, on the eve of
the mission's departure: "At a depth of 3,769 metres (12,365 ft)
the drill bit made contact with the real body of water.
"The discovery of this lake is comparable to the first space
flight in its technological complexity, its importance and its
uniqueness," Lukin told Interfax.
But Russia must wait for the Antarctic summer to collect and
study water samples, leaving the door open for U.S. and British
missions to explore two other subglacial lakes and beat it to be
the first to answer the question of whether life exists under
the polar ice.
"We call it extraterrestrial life," Russian astrobiologist
Sergei Bulat told Vesti 24 state television. "It will be useful
to the search for life on other icy planets like Jupiter's
satellite Europa."
EXPLORATORY RUSH
A century after the first expeditions to the South Pole, the
discovery of Antarctica's hidden network of subglacial lakes via
satellite imagery in the late 1990s set off a new exploratory
fervour among scientists the world over.
"This is scientific exploration, this is work that no one
has ever done before," Martin Siegert, head of the University of
Edinburgh's School of Geosciences, told Reuters.
"This is probably one of the last frontiers on our planet
that remains largely unknown to us," said Siegert, who is
leading a British expedition to explore Lake Ellsworth in West
Antarctica in 2012-2013.
Experts say the ice sheet acts like a blanket, trapping in
the Earth's geothermal heat and preventing Antarctic lakes from
freezing.
If there is life in Vostok and other ice-bound lakes, it is
unlikely to be anything more complicated than single-cell
organisms adapted to survive in the high-pressure, sunless
environment, Siegert said.
"It is just imagination, we don't really know until we go
in," he said.
Beneath the vast white landscape, Lake Vostok is the deepest
and most isolated of Antarctica's subglacial lakes. Its size
compares to Siberia's Lake Baikal or one of the Great Lakes,
increasing the chance of biodiversity in its waters.
Scientists estimate the body of water is roughly 1 million
years old and supersaturated with oxygen, resembling no other
known environment on Earth.
John Priscu of Montana State University suspects that an
oasis of life may lurk there, teeming around thermal vents.
"I hope that they can confirm unequivocally that there is
indeed microbial life in the lake," said Priscu, the chief
scientist on the U.S. project to probe subglacial Lake Whillans.
ALIEN LIFE
Russia has dreamed of uncovering the lake's secrets since
the 1996 discovery that the low-lying buildings and radio towers
of its Antarctic station sit above the ancient waters.
But the drive to explore this unspoilt environment is not
without controversy.
The Russian borehole, pumped full of kerosene and freon to
keep it from freezing shut, hangs like a needle over the
pristine lake. "The ice core at Vostok is there and it won't go
away because it is full of anti-freeze," said Siegert.
In a bid to address international concerns, Russia halted
drilling for several years to devise a cleaner method
in 2000.
It used a smaller thermal drill to punch through
to the lake and back pressured the borehole to force lake water
to rise up into it, effectively sipping up samples from the
lake's surface.
Russia will core out the frozen sample next season.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)