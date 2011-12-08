U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian coal miner Siberian Anthracite seeks to float shares in London next year, a banking source said on Thursday.
The source said the company may raise up to $200 million.
A company spokesman declined to comment.
Siberian Anthracite is engaged in mining and distributing coal produced in the fields in western Siberia in Russia.
