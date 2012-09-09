GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, oil creeps up as markets ponder fallout of Mideast tension
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday dismissed any talk of a trade war with Europe over a European Commission competition investigation into state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom.
"We have very warm, constructive relations. It is not a trade war," Putin told reporters after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.
The European Union's executive Commission opened the inquiry on Tuesday into suspicions that Gazprom, which is more than 50 percent owned by the Russian state, is hindering the free flow of gas across the EU and imposing unfair prices on its customers by linking the cost of gas to oil prices.
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
SINGAPORE, June 6 Oil recovered some losses from the previous session on Tuesday, but Brent crude remained below $50 over concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.