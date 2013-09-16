MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia is reopening a Soviet-era
military base in the Arctic, President Vladimir Putin said on
Monday, part of a drive to make the northern coast a global
shipping route and secure the region's vast energy resources.
Two decades after abandoning it, Russia has sent 10 warships
behind four nuclear-powered ice breakers to the base on the
Novosibirsk Islands, a show of force as it resumes a permanent
naval presence in the thawing region.
The flotilla was led by Russia's flagship nuclear-powered
cruiser, Peter the Great, along the Northern Sea Route, which
connects Europe to Asia across Russian waters from the Kara Gate
to the Bering Strait.
"Our troops left there in 1993, and yet it is a very
important location in the Arctic Ocean, a new stage in the
development of the Northern Sea Route," Putin told a meeting of
Russian defence officials.
"We will not only reopen the military base but restore the
airfield to working order and make it possible for the emergency
services, hydrologists and climate specialists to work together
to ensure the security and effective work of the Northern Sea
Route."
Russia has staked future growth on mining the Arctic's vast
energy resources, and reviving the Soviet-era shipping route is
an integral part of that plan.
Warmer summers have thawed more of the frozen waterways,
rendering it navigable for longer periods and raising hopes the
maritime passage could become a shorter alternative to southern
routes.
But industry analysts and mariners say poor infrastructure,
ice floes, narrow straits, shallow waters, and stormy winters
remain as obstacles to safe and profitable shipping.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)