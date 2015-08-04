MOSCOW Aug 4 Russia said on Tuesday it has
resubmitted a claim to the United Nations for some 1.2 million
square km of the Arctic shelf, a drive to secure more of the
mineral-rich region where other countries have rival territorial
interests.
The Russian economy is overwhelmingly reliant on natural
resources and the Arctic's estimated huge oil and gas reserves
are expected to become more accessible as climate change melts
and ice and technology advances.
This prospect has attracted other nations, including Norway,
the United States, Canada and Denmark while international energy
companies are planning large drilling campaigns.
"The Russian bid covers underwater area of some 1.2 million
square km extending for more than 350 nautical miles from the
coast," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"A vast array of scientific data collected during many years
of Arctic research serves to justify Russia's rights to this
area."
The Arctic rush carries considerable climate risks,
campaigners say. Greenpeace, which is calling for a protected
sanctuary in the uninhabited area around the North Pole, said on
Tuesday Russia's move was "ominous".
"The melting of the Arctic ice is uncovering a new and
vulnerable sea, but countries like Russia and Norway want to
turn it into the next Saudi Arabia," it said in a statement.
The United Nations' rejected Russia's original claim for the
same territory more than a decade ago, asking for more research
to back it.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has since made securing
Russian claims to the Arctic a top priority and expanded
Moscow's military presence there.
Russia says an underwater mountain range known as the
Lomonosov Ridge, which stretches across the Arctic Sea, is part
of its own Eurasian landmass. Hence, Moscow says, its Arctic
shelf extends up to the North Pole.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by David Evans)