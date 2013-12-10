* Putin orders military to increase focus on Arctic
* Military working to restore Arctic bases
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Dec 10 President Vladimir Putin ordered
Russia's military to increase its focus on the Arctic and finish
plans by the end of the year to upgrade military bases in the
resource-rich region where world powers jostle for control.
Speaking to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin praised
the military's work in the Arctic, where Canada said on Monday
it was claiming the North Pole as part of an broader claim on
the region.
The United States, Denmark and Norway are also pressing for
control of what they consider their fair share of massive
untapped oil and natural gas reserves.
"I request that you pay special attention to the deployment
of infrastructure and military units in the Arctic," Putin said,
speaking at a Defence Ministry board meeting.
"By the end of the year it is planned - and I expect it will
be done ... the renewal of the Tiksi airfield and completion of
construction work on the Severomorsk-1 airfield," he said in
televised comments.
Russia has already completed work on renovating an airfield
on the Novosibirsk Islands, Putin said, which was abandoned in
1993. Earlier this year Moscow sent 10 warships and four
icebreakers to the islands in a show of force.
Underscoring Moscow's sensitivity over Arctic claims, Russia
arrested 30 people on board a Greenpeace ship during a September
protest against Russian offshore Arctic drilling. They now face
charges carrying seven year jail sentences.
Putin said earlier this week that Russia's military presence
in the Arctic was needed to protect against potential threats
from the United States.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the Arctic contains 30
percent of the world's undiscovered natural gas and 15 percent
of oil.
The world's largest oil producer, Russia expects to see oil
output decline at its mainstay western Siberian oilfields in
coming years and has looked further afield to potential Arctic
reserves.
Russia, Canada and Denmark all say an underwater mountain
range known as the Lomonosov Ridge, which stretches 1,800 km
(1,120 miles) across the pole under the Arctic Sea, is part of
their own landmass.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; editing by Ralph Boulton)