(Adds quotes from Putin, Fernandez, details)
By Alexei Anishchuk and Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES, July 12 Russian President Vladimir
Putin signed a nuclear energy cooperation deal with Argentina on
Saturday on a trip to bolster trade ties and strengthen Russia's
influence in Latin America.
Putin's energy minister, Alexander Novak, told reporters in
the Argentine capital that the Russian state atomic energy
corporation, Rosatom, had made an offer to tender for the
construction of two new nuclear power units in Argentina.
Novak said Rosatom could offer "comfortable" financial terms
to Latin America's No. 3 economy, which has struggled to advance
its nuclear energy programme and lure foreign investors deterred
by a raft of punishing capital and import controls.
"Rosatom is actively working here... and has already handed
over its technical and commercial offer to our (Argentine)
colleagues," Novak told reporters after talks between Putin and
his Argentine counterpart, President Cristina Fernandez.
"There will be a tender this fall. Rosatom... is also ready
to provide comfortable financial conditions (to Argentina)."
Fernandez said a Russian delegation would visit the
so-called Vaca Muerta shale fields in the south of the country,
adding that she hoped relations between the two countries would
deepen further.
The Vaca Muerta field is thought to be one of the biggest
shale reserves in the Western Hemisphere and could double
Argentina's energy output within a decade. But it is in the
early stage of development.
Putin made an unannounced stopover in Nicaragua after
meeting Cuban President Raul Castro in Havana on Friday, the
Kremlin said. He travels next to Brazil for bilateral talks and
a summit of the emerging BRICS economies - Brazil, Russia,
India, China and South Africa - on Tuesday and Wednesday.
DEBT CRISIS
Putin's visit comes as Argentina stares down the barrel of
another debt crisis. The government has until July 30 to settle
with "holdout" investors suing the government for full repayment
of sovereign bonds on which Argentina defaulted in 2002.
Failure to do so risks prolonging Argentina's banishment
from global capital markets at a time it needs financing to
exploit huge shale gas and oil resources, develop its power grid
and build new roads and ports to bolster grains exports.
Argentine officials and the New York hedge funds it has
battled for years met separately with a court-appointed mediator
on Friday, but the two sides appeared no closer to a deal.
Argentina portrays the holdouts as vultures who are willing
to cripple the country's economy for the sake of profit.
Fernandez said on Saturday a lack of global regulation on
capital flows had "practically turned the world into a casino".
Putin has called Argentina one of Russia's most
strategically important allies in Latin America. The Russian
leader, who is under pressure from the West to help restrain
pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, told reporters in Buenos
Aires that the two nations "cooperated in all areas".
Argentina abstained in March in a U.N. vote calling on
member states not to recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Russia has been supportive of Argentina's claim over the
Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory lying off
Argentina's coast.
"Argentina often has its own opinion ... but it is always
one of its own, and is a sovereign one, which is utterly
important and cannot be often seen in the modern world. And we
highly appreciate that," Putin said.
(Additional reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz adnd Walter
Bianchi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Dan Grebler)