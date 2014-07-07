MOSCOW, July 7 Russia should boost its arms
exports to help the industry upgrade and add more high-end jobs
to the labour market, President Vladimir Putin was quoted as
saying on Monday.
Russia is the focus of military tensions with the West over
its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. It has also been a
long-standing arms supplier to Syria and ally of President
Bashar al-Assad, who opposition forces are seeking to oust.
"It is important to... strengthen Russia's presence on
global arms markets," RIA news agency quoted Putin as telling a
meeting on military cooperation with foreign countries.
"Beyond doubt, this should help national defence industries
to plan for an expansion and update of production, (and) create
new quality jobs."
Russia is already the world's top arms exporter and sold
some $15.7 billion worth of weapons abroad - primarily guns,
missiles and fighter jets - in 2013.
Other leading buyers of Russian arms include India, China
and Venezuela.
Russia is also modernising its own armed forces and has
showcased their new face in the small mobile units that helped
seize Crimea earlier this year, prompting the West to slap
sanctions on Moscow.
Uncertainty over Russia's military ambitions has led to
unease among foreign investors, who have been pulling funds out
of the country, in turn damaging a once vibrant economy.
The economy ministry expects gross domestic product growth
to slow sharply to just 0.4 percent this year, though its
minister, Alexei Ulyukayev, has said this forecast may be
raised.
Net capital outflows from the country may reach around $80
billion in the first half of the year, Interfax news agency
cited Ulyukayev as saying.
Moscow has also stepped up the frequency of unannounced
military drills in recent months and Putin has said that
practice would continue to keep his army combat-ready.
He also called for further efforts to replace defence
industry imports - including from Ukraine - with Russia's own
production in an effort to make the country's defence industry
self-sufficient.
Russian arms exports in the first half of 2014 reached $5.6
billion, Putin was quoted as saying.
