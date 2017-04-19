MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian unit of Volkswagen
is recalling 2,340 Audi Q5 sports utility vehicles
in Russia because of problems with water leaking through their
sunroofs, Russia's standards agency said in a statement on
Wednesday.
It said the recall affected vehicles made between 2010 and
2017.
"The reason for the recall ... is a problem with water in
the area of the panoramic sunroof not draining away properly,"
the agency said.
"As a result water can get into the ceiling upholstery, and
if there's a large amount of moisture, this can soak into the
polymer material which is next to the gas generator for the
upper airbag. This can corrode the gas generator."
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing
by Andrey Ostroukh)