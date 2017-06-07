MOSCOW, June 7 New car sales in Russia increased by 15 percent in May compared to the same period last year, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday.

April sales were 6.9 percent higher year-on-year, according to the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group. The AEB will release May figures on Thursday. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)