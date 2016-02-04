BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 4 French car maker Peugeot Citroën will voluntarily recall 1,638 cars of the Citroen C-Crosser model in Russia due to possible problems with their electronics systems, Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Thursday.
The recall will affect cars sold in the period from January 2009 through September 2010, Rosstandart said, because of potential faults in the Body Systems Interface (BSI), a unit which controls electronics in the car. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
