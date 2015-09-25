MOSCOW, Sept 25 Foreign carmakers in Russia are looking to ramp up production and export locally-made vehicles to compensate for plunging domestic sales, having taken steps to reduce their dependence on costly imported parts.

After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10 percent, the Russian car industry has become a casualty of an economic crisis fuelled by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukranian conflict.

While some foreign carmakers like U.S. General Motors Co have quit Russia, stung by a low level of local manufacturing, others are intent on riding out the storm and even ramping up production for the export market.

Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan and Renault all told Reuters they were considering increasing exports from Russia, though no final decisions had been made.

Pursuing exports is an unusual strategy in a country which depends on costly imported parts and whose neighbouring economies are also struggling.

"It's a mark of desperation," said IHS Automotive analyst Tim Urquhart.

"They've got factories that are running at very low capacity levels," he said. "They've got to try and come up with ways to improve the ... economic rationale of those plants."

A weaker rouble should make exports more lucrative as costs fall in the local currency, but the benefits are reduced by the country's reliance on imported car parts which leaves Russian producers uncompetitive against rivals manufacturing in Asia and Europe, who source components at home.

"The logistical costs and import tariffs will completely offset any savings in labour costs or from using Russian components," said one industry source. "It renders exports unprofitable."

Even market leader Avtovaz, which produces the best-selling Lada brand, purchases around 20 percent of components abroad.

Volkswagen and Ford both opened new engine plants in Russia earlier this month in an effort to reduce the costs incurred from importing more than half of all parts used to assemble their cars in the country. .

Yet Russia's economic turmoil has also hit its traditional overseas market, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Auto exports to CIS nations from Russia fell 26 percent year-on-year to 54,800 vehicles in the first 7 months of 2015, customs data showed, while total sales abroad dropped to 58,200, down 25 percent.

"The CIS markets have never been big," said another industry source. "Now they are heading to the bottom together with the Russians."

Car makers are looking further afield for potential sales.

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said in August it will send more than 4,000 cars from its St. Petersburg plant to Egypt and Lebanon by the end of the year.

The first industry source said Toyota, which currently ships to Belarus and Kazakhstan from Russia and plans to double its local output to 100,000 vehicles in 2015, was contemplating exports to European countries.

Toyota declined to comment on its plans.

"Given the fall in domestic demand, the importance of exports is increasing," said a Renault spokeswoman. "We are exploring options to expand our export geography. One of the potential destinations is Vietnam." (Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)