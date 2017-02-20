(Repeats story, text unchanged)
* Ford's sales in Russia up 10 pct last year, beating rivals
* Russian market seen growing in 2017 after 4-year decline
* Ford sales now seen at 60,000 a year by 2020 - IHS
* U.S. rival General Motors quit Russia in 2015
By Jack Stubbs and Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, Feb 19 Ford has become the first
major foreign carmaker in Russia to see sales grow after three
bad years, potentially vindicating its decision to double down
on a notoriously volatile market when rivals decided to cut and
run.
Sales of cars in Russia have fallen by more than half since
a 2012 peak of 2.9 million vehicles, due to an economic crisis
brought on by low oil prices and Western sanctions. The market
fell by 11 percent last year, and was down a further 5 percent
in January from a year earlier.
Ford's big U.S. rival General Motors pulled out of
Russia two years ago. But Ford chose not only to stay, but to
keep investing, launching new models with modifications designed
to suit the country's harsh driving conditions.
Since 2011, its joint venture with Sollers, a
Russian partner, has ploughed $1.5 billion into making cars
locally to local specifications.
Now Ford's sales have turned a corner and rose 10 percent
last year, an achievement the company says is proof its strategy
is at last paying off.
The 40,000 Fords sold in Russia last year are still barely
more than a fifth of the almost 190,000 vehicles the company
sold in 2008, before the global financial crisis brought the
first of two collapses in the Russian car industry in less than
a decade.
During the latest crisis, Ford's share of the market for
foreign cars fell at the expense of Korean competitors Kia
and Hyundai, which chose to shore up
market share through aggressive pricing. But now their sales are
still falling, while Ford's are on the rise.
The Russian market is "starting to turn", Ford CEO Mark
Fields told Reuters last week, promising to stand by the
company's investments in Russia. "Our intent is to build on
that."
The Association of European Businesses lobby group forecasts
the Russian car market to finally stabilise this year and grow
by 4 percent. But it will still be years before a full rebound.
"Despite the economic turbulence, we didn't cut investments
and delivered the initial plan to launch seven new vehicles with
a significant level of localisation," Mark Ovenden, CEO of the
Ford Sollers joint venture, told Reuters.
He noted that the company opened a $275 million engine plant
in 2015, a year in which Ford's Russia sales nosedived 41
percent. The joint venture now operates four plants in Russia.
New models, such as the Fiesta hatchback and EcoSport SUV,
have been adapted for Russian conditions of bad roads and
extreme cold, with higher ground clearance, anti-corrosion
finishes and engines adapted for lower grade fuel, Ovenden said.
Ford would not say when it thinks its Russian operations
will earn money. A spokeswoman declined to comment on
profitability in Russia, saying Ford does not break down its
European operations by individual market.
Vladimir Bespalov, an analyst at Russia's VTB bank, said
Ford's Russian operations were still loss-making but could be
profitable as soon as 2018.
IHS analysts predict Ford's sales in Russia could rise to
60,000 vehicles by 2020. "But it's going to be a long, slow
build up," said Tim Urquhart, principal analyst at IHS
Automotive.
Even at such small numbers, sales growth in Russia would
mark a bright spot for Ford's European operations after it
warned last month that the impact of Britain's vote to leave the
EU would put a $600 million dent in its 2017 earnings.
"POINT OF NO RETURN"
Russia has been one of the great dream markets for carmakers
since the automobile was invented.
Ford first entered Russia in 1907 under the reign of Tsar
Nicholas II, but foreign automakers were shut out during the
Soviet era when Moscow built its own industry. Well into the
2000s, the market was still dominated by boxy Ladas built on a
design licensed by the Soviets from Fiat in the 1960s, leaving
huge pent-up demand for more comfortable and reliable models.
A decade after the Soviet Union fell, Ford opened Russia's
first foreign car plant in St Petersburg in 2002. By the time of
its sales peak in 2008, some Russian automotive experts
predicted the Ford Focus could become Russia's new national car.
Although that ambition now seems far off, the decision to
invest so heavily in building cars locally was one reason Ford
decided to stay when GM left, said Bespalov.
"Ford passed the point of no return in terms of investment,"
he said. "Ford and GM were in different situations. For Ford the
decision to continue to invest meant fewer losses than a
decision to leave. For GM, it was the other way round."
Urquhart noted that GM had also been hurt worse than Ford
globally by the 2009 downturn, giving it more reason to be
cautious in the years that followed.
While Ford saw sales grew last year, other foreign car
companies suffered further falls, in line with the wider market.
Kia, now Russia's second-biggest seller behind domestic top
producer Avtovaz, fell by 9 percent, and third-place
Hyundai fell by 10 percent. France's Renault, which
sunk $1 billion into an initial 25 percent stake in now
struggling Avtovaz in 2008, saw sales slide 3 percent last year.
Sales of Volkswagens fell 5 percent.
IHS' Urquhart said it was still unclear whether Ford's bet
on Russia would pay off in the long term, but its presence in
Russia would help cement its position among the world's biggest
car producers.
"If you want to be a global carmaker, you've got to be in
the Russian market," he said.
(Additional reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco;
Editing by Peter Graff)