MOSCOW Jan 14 New car sales in Russia are
expected to fall for the third consecutive year in 2016,
dropping 4.7 percent to 1.53 million vehicles, the Association
of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.
After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10
percent, Russia's car industry has become a high-profile victim
of the country's economic downturn, fuelled by lower oil prices
and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
In 2015, sales plunged 36 percent to 1.6 million vehicles
and were down 45.7 percent year-on-year in December alone, said
Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB's Automobile Manufacturers
Committee.
Russia has responded to plummeting sales, which have halved
from their peak of almost 3 million a year in 2012-2013, by
introducing a car-scrappage scheme and loan subsidies in a bid
to support automakers.
Schreiber said the AEB's forecast was based on continued
government support and the smaller decline seen in 2016 compared
to the previous year was due to the shrinking size of the
market.
"It's the base factor. The market has just gotten much
smaller," he said. "There is not much further it can drop."
