MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia's government will spend 20
billion roubles ($275 million) to support the car industry in
the first half of 2016, Industry and Trade Minister Denis
Manturov said on Tuesday.
Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television the
government would extend measures in place since car sales were
hit by a sharp drop in the rouble and an economic slowdown
because of weak oil prices and Western sanctions over Ukraine.
The measures include a car-buying programme that offers
discounts to people trading in their old vehicles, a scheme for
scrapping cars and subsidies for car loans and leasing.
"The decision has been made by the prime minister to extend
the programme of supporting demand into next year ... So far,
the decision has been made for the first half year for around 20
billion roubles," Manturov said.
Some of the measures were introduced in 2013 and the scheme
was beefed up over 2014 and 2015.
New car sales took their biggest hit this year in November,
falling 42.7 percent year-on-year, according to the Association
of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group.
Russia's biggest auto maker is Avtovaz which is
controlled by the Renault-Nissan Alliance .
It is followed by Hyundai, Renault, KIA
, Toyota, Volkswagen, Nissan and
other foreign brands, most of which have manufacturing plants or
assembly lines in Russia.
($1 = 72.6640 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by
David Clarke)