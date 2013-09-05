MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russia's car market became the largest in Europe in August, overtaking Germany due to a fall in sales in the European country, according to Russia's analytical agency Autostat.

Car sales in Germany declined in August, casting doubt on the chances of a recovery in vehicle demand in the region. New auto registrations fell 5 percent year-on-year during the month to 214,100 passenger cars, industry association VDA said.

According to a press release on Autostat's website, in August, Russia sold 235,000-240,000 vehicles, of which 13,000-15,000 were Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), such as vans.

Analysts have long expected Russia's car market to become the biggest in Europe but will be looking for evidence that it is sustainably larger than Germany's. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)