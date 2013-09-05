MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russia's car market became the
largest in Europe in August, overtaking Germany due to a fall in
sales in the European country, according to Russia's analytical
agency Autostat.
Car sales in Germany declined in August, casting doubt on
the chances of a recovery in vehicle demand in the region. New
auto registrations fell 5 percent year-on-year during the month
to 214,100 passenger cars, industry association VDA said.
According to a press release on Autostat's website, in
August, Russia sold 235,000-240,000 vehicles, of which
13,000-15,000 were Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), such as
vans.
Analysts have long expected Russia's car market to become
the biggest in Europe but will be looking for evidence that it
is sustainably larger than Germany's.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)